Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $6.05

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Plug Power by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.