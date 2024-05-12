Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 183,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

