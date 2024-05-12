Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. Cadre has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,564 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cadre by 19.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 127.5% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 234.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

