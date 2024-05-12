Brokers Offer Predictions for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.12.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

