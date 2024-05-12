Brokers Set Expectations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

ELDN stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.91% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.