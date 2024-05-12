Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Cut to $49.50

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

