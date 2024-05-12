Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of CRBU opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 148,751 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 230,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

