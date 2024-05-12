BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.55) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.55). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.55), with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.

BTG Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840.

About BTG

(Get Free Report)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.