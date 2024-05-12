BTIG Research Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $27.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Flywire Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,314,000 after buying an additional 419,549 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 450,760 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after buying an additional 131,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,479,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

