Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $610.87. 2,653,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.13. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.