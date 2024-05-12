Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,906 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 3,606,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,288. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.