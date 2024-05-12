Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $728,493,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.91 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

