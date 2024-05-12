Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 13,648,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. The stock has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.