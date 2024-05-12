Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. 1,779,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

