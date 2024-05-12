Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,153. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

