Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 122,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

