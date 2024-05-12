Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 122,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.