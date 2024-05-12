Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,000. Everest Group comprises about 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Everest Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.93. The company had a trading volume of 145,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.82. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.