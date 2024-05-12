Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.53.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,431. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.