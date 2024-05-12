Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 732,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,776. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

