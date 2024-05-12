Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.04. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

