Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,517 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,877,000 after buying an additional 1,717,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after buying an additional 1,318,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. 5,103,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.