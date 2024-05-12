Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

