Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Bunge Global worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after buying an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 55.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,819 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 175.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 169,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. 1,168,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,322. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

