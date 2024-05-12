Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,155.35

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.35 ($14.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.33). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,254 ($15.75), with a volume of 110,997 shares.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,156.34.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.62%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

