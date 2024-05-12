BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.43.
A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
