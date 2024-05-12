Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 1.2% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 5,220,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,881. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.