Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,844 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $167.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

