Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $334,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

