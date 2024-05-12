Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $354,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 593 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,248,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $482.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

