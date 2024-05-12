Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $458,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $501,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after buying an additional 617,581 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

