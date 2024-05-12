Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $195.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.53 and a 52 week high of $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

