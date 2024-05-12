Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

