Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,896,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 276,920 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 405,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

