Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $67.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Immunocore stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. 335,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

