Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $272.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $284.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.64.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,476.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Penumbra by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 81.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 81.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

