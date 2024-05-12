Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $8.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

