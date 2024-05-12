Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $85.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock worth $4,255,377 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

