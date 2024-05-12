Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.05

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$10.19. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.71.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

