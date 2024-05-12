Canoe Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1,614.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $106,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CM opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.6634 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

