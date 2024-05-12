Canoe Financial LP Buys 3,960,049 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $503,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,337,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,250,000 after buying an additional 137,725 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

