Canoe Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $154,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $9,720,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

