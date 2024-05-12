Canoe Financial LP Has $144.26 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 375.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 0.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $144,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,274,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Centene by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,395,000 after buying an additional 648,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Centene by 47.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,071,000 after acquiring an additional 641,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

View Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.