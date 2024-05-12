Canoe Financial LP Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Canoe Financial LP cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 320,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,349,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,671 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

