Canoe Financial LP Has $27.53 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 781.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,316 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $27,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

