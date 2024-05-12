Canoe Financial LP Has $44.40 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1,252.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,941 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.07% of Brookfield worth $44,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $44.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.