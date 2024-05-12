Canoe Financial LP Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.10% of Stantec worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,499,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

