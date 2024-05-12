Canoe Financial LP Increases Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.57% of RB Global worth $69,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in RB Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

