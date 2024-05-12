Canoe Financial LP Raises Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7,959.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 5.9% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 7.81% of Sun Life Financial worth $2,367,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

SLF opened at $50.10 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.