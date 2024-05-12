Canoe Financial LP Sells 1,034,944 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034,944 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after buying an additional 388,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,838,000 after buying an additional 2,325,082 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,278,000 after acquiring an additional 462,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.