Canoe Financial LP Sells 21,984 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Canoe Financial LP lowered its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,984 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 245.2% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 456,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

